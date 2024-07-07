CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 3.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.62. 5,990,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,721,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CleanSpark by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.