Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.22. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 125,741 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The firm has a market cap of $95.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

