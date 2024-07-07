Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,807,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,346,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.