Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $33,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $73.83. 996,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,852. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Get Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.