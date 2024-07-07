Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.16. Approximately 2,123,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,949,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Specifically, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

