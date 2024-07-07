Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

