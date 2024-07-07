Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

COHU opened at $33.53 on Friday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -670.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

