Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

