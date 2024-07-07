Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.67% of Compass Diversified worth $112,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

