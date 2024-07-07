Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $55.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

