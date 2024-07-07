Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.