Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after buying an additional 403,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,714,000 after acquiring an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

