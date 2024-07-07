Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $131.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.