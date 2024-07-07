Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

