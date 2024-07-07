Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 217% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,577 put options.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 87.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Down 1.8 %

CSTM stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

