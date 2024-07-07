Contrasting enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) & IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) and enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IperionX and enCore Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 0 1 4.00 enCore Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

IperionX currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. enCore Energy has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.63%. Given enCore Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than IperionX.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

IperionX has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enCore Energy has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IperionX and enCore Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$17.44 million N/A N/A enCore Energy N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.13) -31.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of enCore Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and enCore Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A enCore Energy N/A -6.37% -5.46%

Summary

IperionX beats enCore Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

