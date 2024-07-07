Contrasting Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pixelworks and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 Navitas Semiconductor 0 4 4 0 2.50

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.69%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.41, indicating a potential upside of 80.40%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

21.4% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $59.68 million 0.90 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.39 Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 9.47 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -8.06

Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24% Navitas Semiconductor -97.75% -21.22% -17.32%

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

