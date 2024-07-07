Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.22 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

