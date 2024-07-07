Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

