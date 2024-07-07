Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC cut Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CPLF stock opened at C$11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$880.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.94 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.