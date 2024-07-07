Core Scientific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 30,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 17,256 call options.
Core Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.29 on Friday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Core Scientific
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.