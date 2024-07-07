Core Scientific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 30,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 17,256 call options.

Core Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.29 on Friday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.