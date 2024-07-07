Core Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 30,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 17,256 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

