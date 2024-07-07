Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 2.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

