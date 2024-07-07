Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 11,574 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

