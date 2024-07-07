CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.