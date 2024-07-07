Critical Comparison: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Federal Signal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 0.94 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -0.98 Federal Signal $1.72 billion 2.97 $157.40 million $2.96 28.32

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vicinity Motor and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.91%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47% Federal Signal 10.31% 17.36% 10.35%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Vicinity Motor on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

