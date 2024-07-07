CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.5% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $391.47 and last traded at $389.07. 514,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,125,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a P/E/G ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

