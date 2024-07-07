Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CCI opened at $96.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.