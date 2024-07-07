CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:CSLM) Shares Up 0.1%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLM. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSLM Acquisition by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

