CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,276 shares trading hands.
CWC Energy Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.
