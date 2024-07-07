CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.45. 6,786,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

