CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,855 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

