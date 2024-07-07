Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $645,006.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $43.83 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.