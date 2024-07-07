Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.67.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $239.25 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.41 and a 200-day moving average of $247.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

