Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Darin Harper Buys 13,438 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Darin Harper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Darin Harper bought 140 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,294.80.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $69.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,917 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
