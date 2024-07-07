Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,520.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,856 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

