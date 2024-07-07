Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $939.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $960.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

