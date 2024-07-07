Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $939.32. 178,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,375. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $960.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

