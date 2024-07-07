Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

