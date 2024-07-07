Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.76

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 17018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $618.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

