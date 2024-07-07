Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

DH stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

