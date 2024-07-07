Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,025 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $802,502.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,048 shares in the company, valued at $59,172,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $266.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

