Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,025 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $802,502.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,048 shares in the company, valued at $59,172,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MongoDB Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $266.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.