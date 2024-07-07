DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.28

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.35. DHT shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 3,465,149 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get DHT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $16,417,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $11,223,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 880.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 457,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,631,000 after purchasing an additional 410,816 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.