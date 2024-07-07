Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.10

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.10 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.59). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Dialight Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of £82.06 million, a PE ratio of -661.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

