Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

