Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.