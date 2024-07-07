Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,000 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

KREF opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.39%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

