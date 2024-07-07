Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Teekay were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE TK opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 105.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

