Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enviri were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enviri

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.