Diversified Trust Co Invests $73,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $267.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

